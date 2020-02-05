BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

DSU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 203,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

