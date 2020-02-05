BlackRock Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,977. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

In related news, insider Murray sold 4,285,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

