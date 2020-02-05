BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BKN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. 38,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

