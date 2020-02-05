Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Blackrock Maryland Municipal stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

About Blackrock Maryland Municipal

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end municipal bond fund. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Maryland personal income taxes.

