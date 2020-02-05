Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MUA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 95,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

