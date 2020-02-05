BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of BLE stock remained flat at $$15.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. 11,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,682. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

