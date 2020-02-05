BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

MFL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. 50,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

