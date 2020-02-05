Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

MUH traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,350. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

