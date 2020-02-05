BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of MUJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 55,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,434. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

