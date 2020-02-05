Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

MHN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

