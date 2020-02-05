Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,425. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

