BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MVF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 183,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,781. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.