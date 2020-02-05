Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 35,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,966. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

About Blackrock Muniyield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

