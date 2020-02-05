Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

MYI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. 199,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

