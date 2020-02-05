BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. 40,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,208. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

