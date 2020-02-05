Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. 61,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

About Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

