BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MYJ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 47,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

