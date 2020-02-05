BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:MYN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. 47,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,158. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.