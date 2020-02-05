BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of MPA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. 43,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $14.80.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.