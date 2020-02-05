Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQT)

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of MQT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. 71,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,555. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.