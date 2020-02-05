Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MQY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 30,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

