Blackrock Virginia Municipal Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $18.06.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

