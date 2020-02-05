BP plc (NYSE:BP) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

BP plc (NYSE:BP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

BP has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BP has a payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,964,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

