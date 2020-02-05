Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Cadence Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 391,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,979.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $498,120 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

