Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY remained flat at $$11.87 during trading on Wednesday. 312,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,488. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

