Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 156,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.24. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWC. BidaskClub cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.