Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Hits $483,072.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00005323 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $483,072.00 and $355.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.50 or 0.03101309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00200357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00131529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,223,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,882 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

