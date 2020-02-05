Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of GLDI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. 11,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

