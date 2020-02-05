Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO remained flat at $$6.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

