Cryptoindex.com 100 Achieves Market Cap of $45.82 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $45.82 million and $160,466.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00007659 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

