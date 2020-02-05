CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-3.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million – $1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $929.37 million.CSG Systems International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.96-3.29 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGS. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. 169,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

