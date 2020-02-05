Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.580-1.640 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.Cubic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.70 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Get Cubic alerts:

NYSE:CUB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.30. 295,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.14. Cubic has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.34 million. Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,128.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.