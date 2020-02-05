Datum Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $103,095.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.03103291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00130908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

