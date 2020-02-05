DeepOnion Reaches One Day Volume of $1,438.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1,438.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001355 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004300 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001091 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Coindeal, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

