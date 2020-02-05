Delphy Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $865.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Delphy has a market cap of $1.31 million and $865.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. During the last week, Delphy has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.50 or 0.03101309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00200357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00131529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

