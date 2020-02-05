Diamond Market Capitalization Hits $1.62 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $1,548.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002325 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,417,273 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

