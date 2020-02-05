Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Capitalization Hits $31.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $31.53 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.94 or 0.03100805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00199278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,863,421 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

