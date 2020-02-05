Dimecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Livecoin. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $139.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014532 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003459 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005413 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

