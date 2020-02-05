Dragon Coins Price Reaches $0.0672 on Major Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $23.43 million and $101,300.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.03103291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00130908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.