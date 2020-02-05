Dusk Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $815,873.00 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and $815,873.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,095,399 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

