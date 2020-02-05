e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $274-277 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.25 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an equal rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.99 million, a P/E ratio of 578.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $1,088,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,711,089 shares of company stock valued at $58,658,955. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.