Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 34,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,383. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

