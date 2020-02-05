Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0391 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM remained flat at $$11.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,856. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd alerts:

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.