EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

