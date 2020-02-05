Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 206,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,354. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $137,410.85. Insiders acquired 137,190 shares of company stock worth $1,818,487 in the last three months.

About Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

