Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 309,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,940. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

