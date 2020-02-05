Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of EVN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,771. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust news, insider (Jim) Askew James 11,447 shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

