Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.49. 11,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,636. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $12.57.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

