Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 63 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.