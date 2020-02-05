ESCO Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of ESE traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 539,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

